Uzbekistan's president OKs framework deal with EIB

2018-01-05 09:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved a framework agreement signed with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The agreement defines the legal framework for the EIB's activities in Uzbekistan. The Bank will officially be able to support public and private sector projects in such areas as infrastructure, energy and energy efficiency, as well as small business development.

The framework agreement between Uzbekistan and the EIB on the bank's activities in Uzbekistan was signed on Oct.13, 2017 in Washington. The agreement on signing the agreement was reached after the meeting of the EU-Uzbekistan Council in Brussels on July 17.