Iran-Turkey trade grows in favor of Iran

2018-01-05 09:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The latest statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, indicates that the exports of Turkey to Iran in November 2017 were valued at about $279.57 million, 12.7 percent less compared to $320.276 million in November 2016.

Meanwhile the country imported goods worth $418.697 million from Iran in the same month, compared to $‎475.37 ‎million worth of imports in November 2016.

The trade turnover between the two countries reached $698.27 million in November 2017.

The trade turnover between Iran and Turkey stood at $9.9 billion during the first 11 months of 2017. The figure indicates a rise by 12.5 percent compared to same period of the preceding year ($8.8 billion).