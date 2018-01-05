Earthquake jolts south of Kyrgyzstan

3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at night on the slopes of the Alay Range in southern Kyrgyzstan, Kabar with reference to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The quake was also felt in the villages of Kara-Teyit and Karamik, where the strength of the earthquake ranged from 2 to 2.5 magnitude. The center of the earthquake, according to the Institute, was located in the territory of Kyrgyzstan in 26-28 km from the named villages.