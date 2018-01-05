Kyrgyzstan spending too much on national currency

The national currency of Kyrgyzstan is printed by three foreign companies, chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov said at the session of the Parliament. He said that they are: "DeLaRue Currency", "Oberthur Fiduciaire" and "Crane Currency", Kabar reported.

MP Zhunus uulu Altynbek specified that Kyrgyzstan should not spend millions to print soms. He gave an example that Kazakhstan itself prints tenge. In addition, the parliamentarian said that the government could use the reserves of the National Bank, since the funds are not used there.