Tourist saved in snowy mountain rescue in Svaneti

2018-01-05 09:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Georgian police have rescued a tourist who got trapped in an avalanche in western Georgia’s mountainous Svaneti region, Agenda reports.

The Interior Ministry’s press office said that four extreme sports enthusiasts in the winter resort of Tetnuldi tried to snowboard in untracked snow, which caused an avalanche. Three of them managed to reach safety but the fourth one got trapped in the snow.

The tourist was saved by rescue and skiing patrol police officers after the incident was reported to the 112 emergency service.

The tourist suffered fractured legs. He was offered first aid on the ground before being taken to hospital in the town of Mestia.

