Erdogan urges Iranian president to respond to people’s demands

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephone conversation with the Iranian president, urged Hassan Rouhani to listen to the demands of the Iranian people.

Erdogan spoke about this in an interview with the French media before his visit to France, the Turkish media outlets reported.

The Turkish president said that during a telephone conversation with Rouhani, the Iranian president noted that the situation in the Iranian cities is under full control and there is no reason for concern.

“Events in Iran are internal affairs of the country and any external interference in the ongoing processes is unacceptable,” added Erdogan.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the US, particularly, President Donald Trump, is provoking the events in Iran.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in these protests.

According to the Iranian media outlets, 28 people were killed during the ongoing protests.

