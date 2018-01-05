Over 5,000 foreign mercenaries deported from Turkey – president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As part of the fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, 5,600 foreign mercenaries were deported from Turkey, the Turkish media quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Jan. 5.

Erdogan said that 54,000 people were banned from entering the country as part of the fight against the IS.

“Turkey will continue to fight against the IS,” he added.

On Dec. 1, 62 foreigners, who are members of the IS terrorist group, were detained in Istanbul.