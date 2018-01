National Bank of Kazakhstan reveals volume of imported currency

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has revealed the volume of the currency exported and imported to Kazakhstan in January-November 2017.

So, during 11 months of 2017, through the second-tier banks, $3,049 billion was imported to Kazakhstan and $114,479 million was exported, as well as 285,618 million euros were imported and 20,614 million euros exported.