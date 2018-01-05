The Daily Times: Armenia cannot be a friend of any Muslim country

2018-01-05 10:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Armenia undertakes consistent measures to consolidate the results of its occupation policy and to maintain an unacceptable and unsustainable status quo, reads an article published on the Daily Times of Pakistan.

Author Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, who is a prominent expert on Azerbaijan and the CIS, highlights that Azerbaijan is a civilised country whereas the occupant Armenia has already been labeled as “conspirator”.

He reminds that Armenia occupied more than 20 percent of Azerbaijan whereas Nagorno-Karabakh remained an ancient and historical part of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is a decent country whereas Armenia has been categorised as a destructor of humanity and an enemy of economic development as well. Armenia has been notorious for its ethnic cleansing, prejudice, bigotry and state terrorism. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the bleeding wound for the Republic of Azerbaijan that is also a looming security threat to the whole region of South Caucasus. Azerbaijan’s successive leaders and people have been striving hard to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia that shows its firm belief in diplomacy and dialogue," the author says.