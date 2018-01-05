Azercosmos makes presentation at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Representatives of “Azercosmos” Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) made a presentation about "CanSat Azerbaijan 2018" competition at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

The presentation for BHOS students was conducted by Head of Corporate Communications department Fidan Behbudova and Satellite Communications Engineer Rustam Zeynalov. The contest, which will be held with joint organizational support from Azerkosmos OJSC and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, offers students a unique opportunity to have a practical experience of a real space project.

CanSat is a simulation of a real satellite, integrated within the volume and shape of a soft drink can. The challenge is to fit all the major subsystems into this minimal volume. The CanSat is then launched to an altitude of a few hundred meters to carry out a scientific experiment and achieve a safe landing. Aimed at motivation of students in aerospace technology, the international CanSat competition has been held annually since 1998 with the support of NASA, American Astronautical Society (AAS), American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), as well as leading aerospace companies.