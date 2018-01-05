New Zealand storm sparks evacuations and cuts power

2018-01-05 10:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Gale-force winds battered New Zealand’s North Island on Friday, tearing off roofs, bringing down trees, cutting power and forcing residents to flee flooded seaside towns, Reuters reports.

The storm, which began on Thursday, was easing in the upper part of the North Island but would continue to wreak havoc as it moved south and hit the capital, Wellington, forecasters said.

A tree smashed into a car in the eastern town of Rotorua, killing a woman, police said.

“We ask that people avoid low lying roads and coastal areas across Bay of Plenty as water levels are high, making conditions extremely dangerous,” the statement added.

In Kaiaua, a seaside town south of Auckland, authorities called for residents to evacuate as strong tides submerged the coast.

“My husband said ‘I think we need to go’ and I looked to see where he was pointed and the sea was coming in like a tsunami. It came in real fast,” Kaiaua resident Diana Gausden told the New Zealand Herald.