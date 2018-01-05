Turkmen president to pay official visit to Uzbekistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The Uzbek president said in his letter that he looks forward President Berdimuhamedov’s upcoming visit to Uzbekistan, which, undoubtedly, will become a historic event, will serve the fullest disclosure of the enormous potential of comprehensive Uzbek-Turkmen relations.

The letter says that joint efforts have given momentum to cooperation in trade, production cooperation, transport and transit, energy, and intensified cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

“We have opened a very important and promising direction of bilateral relations – there is a direct dialogue between our border regions,” noted the Uzbek president.