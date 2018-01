Viber partially blocked in Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

The most popular messenger Viber is partially blocked in Tajikistan, reports Sputnik Tajikistan.

Many Facebook users write that presently audio-video calls on Viber are impossible for users of almost all cellular operators and providers.