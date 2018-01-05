Turkey-US agreements losing relevance, says president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Agreements between Turkey and the US are losing relevance, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before his visit to France, the Turkish media reported Jan. 5.

This is due to the fact that the US does not comply with Turkey’s demands for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, he said.

The Turkish president also noted that the US has no right to give the world lessons of justice.

On July 15 evening, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.