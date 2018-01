Ex-president of Turkey may put forward his candidacy in 2019 presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul may put forward his candidacy for the presidential election to be held in 2019, the Turkish media reported citing one of former members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), whose name hasn’t been disclosed.

Abdullah Gul served as the President of Turkey in 2007-2014.