Erdogan transfers his powers to speaker of Turkish parliament

2018-01-05 11:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan transferred his powers to Speaker of Turkish parliament Ismail Kahraman, says a message posted on the website of the country’s official newspaper Resmi Gazete.

According to the message, such a decision was made in connection with Erdogan’s visit to France on Jan. 5.

During the visit, Presidents of Turkey and France, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron, will discuss regional issues, as well as the issue of declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the situation in Iraq, Syria and Iran, as well as relations between Turkey and the EU.