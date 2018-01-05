Azerbaijani exports gain “second wind” in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

2017 was spent in Azerbaijan under the aegis of the revival of non-oil economy. During the year, the government took a big number of steps aimed at increasing both production and export of non-oil products. Promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand on foreign markets became one of the priorities of the country’s foreign economic policy.

The number of Azerbaijan trade partners increased from 165 to 186 countries.

Non-oil export of Azerbaijan amounted to almost $1.4 billion in 11 months of 2017, increasing by 22 percent during the year.

Export missions became one of the effective tools for expanding non-oil exports. Over the past year, Azerbaijan organized a number of different missions to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, China, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Germany, Qatar and other countries.

As a result of each export mission, organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and Ministry of Economy, various contracts were concluded or agreements were reached on future supplies. Thus, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs agreed to supply meat and milk products, honey, fruits, pomegranate juice, canned goods, mineral waters, wines, furniture and other products to foreign countries.

Special attention was also paid to the participation of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs at international exhibitions. Goods were presented under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand at such big exhibitions as ANUGA, Worldfood Moscow, Prowein, Gulfood 2017.