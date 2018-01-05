Senior official criticizes comments calling on Rouhani to resign

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Mahmoud Vaezi, the Iranian head of presidential office and chief of staff, has reacted to a request by a group of university students calling on Hassan Rouhani to resign from his post as the president, ILNA reported.

“I have not heard about this. You should see the footprint of those who make such comments in the beginning of recent movements in Mashhad,” he said.

A news website affiliated with Imam Sadiq University has reportedly urged President Rouhani to step down from his post and hold snap election due to economic shortcomings in the country.

The call for Rouhani’s resign came amid recent demonstrations in the country which began last week in the city of Mashhad protesting against high prices.

Iranian First Vice-President Es'haq Jahangiri earlier on Dec 29 accused the domestic opponents of President Hassan Rouhani’s administration of being involved in organizing protest in the city of Mahshad.

Following the protests, Iran saw turmoil and political unrests in several cities across the country which eventually took the lives of at least 21, including the law enforcement forces.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the protests.

