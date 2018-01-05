Over 630 km of TAP pipes strung

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

More than 633 kilometers of pipes have already been strung along the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route, TAP AG consortium said in a message.

“Pipeline parts are being laid out end to end (stringing). This is now complete for more than 633km of TAP route,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.