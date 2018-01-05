Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Military Prosecutor’s Office sign joint action plan

2018-01-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan aimed at strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijani Army in 2018, the Ministry’s press service said in a message Jan. 5.

Within the scope of the meetings, to be held with servicemen in military units and special military educational institutions during the year, relevant activities will be carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthen discipline and law, as well as eliminate existing problems.

