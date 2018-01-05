Uzbekistan sets single liquefied gas price for population

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

A single retail price for liquefied gas for the population has been introduced in Uzbekistan in accordance with a government decree signed in late December 2017.

The need to introduce a single price is explained by systemic problems in providing the population with liquefied gas, as well as serious thefts and abuses in this sphere.

Under the decree, the transition to a single retail price will take place in two stages. First, from April 1, 2018 for each of the regions of the country will be set its own price for 1 kilogram of liquefied gas.