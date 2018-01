Uzbek company’s shareholders elect new chairman

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 5

A decision was made to elect Kabul Tukhtayev new chairman of Uzbekistan’s Uzneftegazdobycha joint stock company’s board at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders of the company, Uzbekneftegaz national holding company told Trend.

Earlier, Tukhtayev served as deputy chairman of Uzbekneftegaz company.