Pension money stolen in Armenia

2018-01-05

A total of 12.6 million drams (about $26,000) intended for the payment of pensions were stolen in Armenia.

On Jan. 4, law enforcement agencies of Armenia received information about the theft of funds intended for payment of pensions in four villages of the country.

According to preliminary information, the theft was committed by a 31-year-old resident of the village Norashen Hakobyan.