Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Country’s telecom market leader Azercell Telecom once again delighted its subscribers with a new campaign on New Year’s Eve.

By buying tickets from Park Cinema chain between the period of 28.12.2017 – 04.01.2018, Azercell subscribers obtained free talking minutes and SMS as a New Year gift.

Hence, they enjoyed watching movies and getting presents at the same time.