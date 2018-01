Turkey to obtain F-35 fighters before end 2018

Turkey will get the fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II multirole fighters before the end of 2018, the Turkish media reported Jan. 5 citing military sources.

Reportedly, Turkey intends to obtain 100 F-35 fighters.

Earlier, Washington and Ankara agreed on the supply of about 100 F-35 fighters to Turkey.