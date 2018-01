Azerbaijan's Central Bank tightening fight against fake banknotes

2018-01-05 13:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Starting from Feb. 1, 2018, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will be accepting banknotes from banks for their liquidation or examination only after they are registered via a special portal, a source in Azerbaijan’s banking market told Trend Jan. 5.

The CBA took such a measure with the aim of strengthening the fight against the circulation of counterfeit banknotes, according to the source.