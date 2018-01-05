Ambassador of Tajikistan meets the Chairman of the National Library of Egypt

Tajik Ambassador in Cairo Khusrav Noziri met with Dr. Ahmed Al-Shoky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Library and Archives of Egypt on January 4, Khovar reported.

The main topic of discussion of that meeting was the establishment and development of cooperation between libraries and manuscript centers of the two countries. In this regard, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shoky suggested signing a memorandum on cooperation between the National Library and Archives of Egypt and the relevant institutions of Tajikistan.