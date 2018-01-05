Admission to doctorate, PhD starts at UNEC

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

The admission is carried out on the doctoral and PhD studies program for the preparation of doctors of philosophy and science in intramural and correspondence education departments, at the same time on the PhD studies program on the “internal fiscal policy and the state finances”, “econometrics-economical statistics”, “accounting”, “economic theory”, “general economics”, “the world economy”, “the technology of food-products”, “machines, equipment and processes” and “the organization of production (on the diversified fields)” specialties, as well.

The citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, graduated from the masters level of higher education or the graduates of the equated to this education are admitted to the doctorate level of education. The candidates participating in the selection process should have the certain achievements in the field of relevant research, scientific and scientific-pedagogical work experience. The candidates, who had published their articles in the high-profile international magazines will be preferred.