Almost 1.7 million tourists from Azerbaijan visit Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Head of Georgia’s National Tourism Administration Giorgi Chogovadze has said that 1,694,998 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Georgia in 2017, Georgia Online news portal reported.

An increase of 11.2 percent was observed in the number of tourists coming to Georgia from Azerbaijan, according to the report.