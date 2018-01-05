EBRD issues €4.4 million loan to Turkish company

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued a 20 million Turkish lira loan (€4.4 million equivalent) to Altıparmak Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. to support the company’s advancement on the value chain.

The Bank reported that the funds will allow Altıparmak Gida to enhance its natural honey and bee product range, which it packages under the brand name Balparmak. It will also finance the company’s development of new value-added apitherapy (a branch of alternative medicine based on honey bee products) supplements and functional bee products such as pollen, propolis and royal jelly.

The development of these new products will be based on the work of Altıparmak’s high-tech in-house research-and-development centre, which was licensed in 2016 and has become a driving force behind the company’s growth, particularly in foreign markets.