AZAL changes check-in procedure for its flights

2018-01-05 14:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Check-in for all flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) at all airports will be closed 60 minutes before departure from January 15, 2018, AZAL said Jan. 5.