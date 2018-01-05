Oil prices reached highest end-of-year price since 2013

Crude oil prices ended 2017 at $60 per barrel, the highest end-of-year price since 2013, according to the analysis released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices averaged $51 per barrel in 2017, up $7 per barrel from the 2016 average, and ended the year $6 per barrel higher than at the end of 2016, said the EIA.

Brent prices have moved up $10 per barrel since the end of 2016 and ended the year at $65 per barrel, widening the Brent-WTI spread to $5 per barrel at the end of the year, the largest difference since 2013, according to the analysis.