No need to ban poultry meat imports from Russia, Azerbaijan says

2018-01-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan doesn’t import poultry meat and its products from the Kostroma region of Russia, where bird flu was detected, so there is no need to impose a ban on the imports of these products, Yolchu Khanvali, head of the press service of the State Veterinary Control Service under the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan, told Trend Jan. 5.

He added that Azerbaijan imports poultry meat and its products from Turkey, Brazil and Ukraine, and eggs from Ukraine and Turkey.