Electricity generation down in Azerbaijan

2018-01-05 15:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s power plants generated 21.9 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2017, as compared to 22.6 billion kilowatt hours in the same period of 2016, says a message of Azerenergy JSC.

Azerenergy JSC generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electric and heat energy by using thermal and hydro resources in Azerbaijan.

According to the message, 1.9 billion kilowatt hours of electricity were generated by Azerenergy’s power plants in December 2017.