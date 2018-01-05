Uzbekistan , Kazakhstan re-launch bus route

2018-01-05 16:13 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:
After a 20-year break, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are again connected via a bus route.
The first pilot bus service between the two countries on the Tashkent-Shymkent intercity route was launched on Jan.5.
The total length of the route was 145 kilometers, travel time - about three hours. Passengers will cross the Gisht Kuprik checkpoint (Uzbekistan) / Zhibek Zholy (Kazakhstan).
Earlier, the Uzbek Agency of Road and River Transport stated that regular routes will be carried out daily from 6:00 to 20:00 with a frequency of one hour.
Reportedly, the return ticket costs 160,000 soums.