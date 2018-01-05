TANAP general manager talks pipeline’s construction process (Exclusive)

2018-01-05 16:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Leman Zeynalova, Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

As of December 2017, the overall progress of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is 96.6 percent, TANAP General Manager Saltuk Duzyol told Trend.

He noted that the construction of Phase 0 from Georgia-Turkey border to Eskisehir is completed.

"Testing and commissioning for Phase 0 will start in January 2018. Phase 1 from Eskisehir to Turkey – Greece border is ongoing as per the planned schedule. TANAP will be ready to deliver the first gas to BOTAS’ national gas network in Eskisehir in June 2018," said Duzyol.

TANAP project, worth $7.9 billion, envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction natural gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers, with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.