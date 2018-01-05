New flights maybe opened between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to launch several new flights between their cities, Kazinform reported citing Kazakh envoy to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev.

"This year we are planning that the geography of flights will expand with Almaty-Bukhara, Almaty-Khiva and Almaty-Samarkand routes, which are very attractive in terms of tourism opportunities," said Utembayev.

The diplomat added that the creation of infrastructure opportunities will contribute to increase of the tourist flow.

Earlier, the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on an increasing flights between the two countries. As a result, the total number of flights between the countries reached 22 flights per week from December, so passengers can travel to Tashkent from Almaty twice a day and on a daily basis from Astana.