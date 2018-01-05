US sees record natural gas demand

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Estimated US natural gas demand on January 1, 2018 reached 150.7 billion cubic feet, surpassing the previous single-day record set in 2014, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said based on the report from PointLogic.



Much colder-than-normal temperatures across much of the United States have led to increased demand for heating, much of which is provided by natural gas, said the EIA.



“Although residential and commercial natural gas consumption did not appear to surpass previous records, higher consumption in the electric power and industrial sectors, greater exports of natural gas to Mexico, and more demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) feedstock gas contributed to the recent record demand level,” said the report.

Moreover, EIA said that this past week, increases in demand led to higher prices in natural gas and electricity markets.

“Day-ahead natural gas prices for delivery for January 1, 2018, neared $30 per million British thermal units at trading locations in the Mid-Atlantic region, New York, and Boston, according to Natural Gas Intelligence,” said the report.