SOFAZ sells over $3.5B to Azerbaijani banks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $584.8 million at the currency auctions organized by the country’s Central Bank (CBA) in December 2017, SOFAZ said Jan. 5.