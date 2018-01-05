Azerbaijani banks’ liabilities to Central Bank decrease

2018-01-05 18:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As of late November 2017, Azerbaijani banks’ liabilities to the country’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased to 548.6 million manats, or by more than three times compared to the volume of liabilities in the same period of 2016, according to the report of the country’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

For the year, banks have reduced their liabilities by 21.4 percent, from 29.58 billion manats to 23.26 billion manats, according to the report. The main share of liabilities accounted for deposits – 15.72 billion manats (a 6.9 percent reduction since the beginning of the year).