Wizz Air eyes to change flights terminal at Baku airport

2018-01-05 18:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Starting from Jan. 15, Wizz Air, Hungarian low-cost airline, plans to use Terminal 2 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku when operating flights, instead of Terminal 1, the company told Trend Jan. 5.