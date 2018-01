Turkey inks deal with France to purchase long-range missiles

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey signed an agreement with France to purchase Aster-30 Block 1NT long-range missiles during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to France, Turkish media reported Jan. 5.