Quake jolts Azerbaijan

2018-01-05 19:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A magnitude 3 earthquake occurred at about 19:00 (GMT +4) in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Gurban Yetirmishli, director of the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), told Trend.