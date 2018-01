Turkey gets ‘tired’ of EU membership process: Erdogan

Turkey has got "tired" of its EU membership process and it cannot request for the bloc's membership indefinitely, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Anadolu reported.

“We cannot continuously ask the EU ‘please take us, too’ now,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Turkey applied for membership in the European Economic Community, a precursor to the EU, in 1987.