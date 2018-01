911 caller reports suicide bombers outside Trump Tower

A 911 caller early Friday claimed suicide bombers were about to detonate bombs outside Trump Tower, an apparent prank call from a phone belonging to a man in Brooklyn, police sources said, DailyNews reported.

NYPD cops and Secret Service agents searched in and around the famed Midtown skyscraper where President Trump lived until after he was elected, and found nothing.

The 3 a.m. call was traced to a location in Bedford-Stuyvesant, sources said.