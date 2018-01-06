Man allegedly killed children, spouse before killing himself in Los Angeles County home

A family of four was found dead in a Los Angeles County home this morning in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said, ABC News reported.

Authorities believe the husband shot and killed his spouse as well as their two children before killing himself, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said. One child was an adult and the other was a juvenile, authorities said.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene in Santa Clarita, which is about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the sheriff's office said.