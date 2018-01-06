Germany liquidates all chemical weapons delivered from Libya

Germany has completed work on the destruction of chemical weapons and toxic materials delivered from Libya, the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry said in a joint statement on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"Germany has been supporting the elimination of the last chemicals remaining from the Libyan chemical weapons program… The costs have been defrayed by Germany and the United states. The German state-owned facility for the utilization of chemical warfare agents and remaining arms [GEKA] in Munster, that has long-standing experience, has terminated the destruction of the toxic materials," the statement said.