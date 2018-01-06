UN releases 50 mln dollars to meet humanitarian needs in Yemen

2018-01-06 05:11 | www.trend.az | 1

The United Nations has approved 50 million U.S. dollars to meet the humanitarian needs in Yemen, said a UN spokesman on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The money is the largest ever allocation by the Central Emergency Response Fund, said Farhan Haq.

UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Mark Lowcock, who approved the allocation on Friday, said there must be reduction both in fighting on the ground and airstrikes, which have greatly intensified in recent weeks.

He also stressed the need to have all ports open without interruption so that humanitarian supplies can be shipped into Yemen, according to Haq.