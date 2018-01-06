Logistics - a priority for co-op between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic

2018-01-06 08:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Logistics is one of the priority areas for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, secretary for economic and commercial affairs at the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan Jan Jindrich told Trend.

He added that the countries already successfully cooperate in energy and agricultural spheres.

"Our companies are interested in opportunities which North-South railway corridor may provide. At the same time, we see great potential for cooperation in the special economic zone in Azerbaijan’s Alat," said Jindrich.

The official stressed that joint projects in this zone currently remain under consideration, since the legal status of the zone has not yet been determined.