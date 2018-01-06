Uzbekistan to engage in hemp growing

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the territory of the former Kanop plant in Kuyichirchik district during his trip to the Tashkent region, the press service of the head of state reported.

The president was informed on the readiness of agricultural machinery for the seasonal irrigation, land reclamation and agrotechnical activities planned for 2018-2019.

There was also presented plans to grow technical hemp. Technical hemp is widely used in the automotive industry, not to mention the light industry. Since hemp is an organic raw material, which is also a powerful antiseptic, it is widely used in construction as well.